GRADE II listed buildings on Haverfordwest’s riverside were due to go to auction this week but were withdrawn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seel and Co, based in Cardiff, held its auction online on Tuesday (March 31) evening with lot number nine listed as the former snooker hall on Quay Street, which has planning to be turned into apartments.

The snooker hall, and three other grade II listed buildings, had a guide price of £345,000 plus.

Seel and Co said that the lot had been withdrawn “by the vendor due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, but will be re-entered into one of our future auctions".

A plan to revamp the well-recognised buildings on the River Cleddau was approved last year and includes a former agricultural warehouse and snooker hall being tuned into 16 apartments.

A fourth building in the row will be demolished and replaced.

Office space will also be included along with ground floor parking garages.

Within the 18th and 19th century buildings along the Afon Cleddau there will be eight, one bedroom apartments and eight, two bedroom apartments.

The plan also includes 75 square metres of commercial floorspace and parking for 11 vehicles on the ground floor of two of the buildings.

It is described in the auction catalogue as “a substantial property located in a pleasant riverside setting on Quay Street overlooking the River Cleddau and in close proximity to the town centre of Haverfordwest. Three of the four buildings are Grade II listed and located within the town conservation area".