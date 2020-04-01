CRIME in the Tenby town policing area saw a rise in February, in contrast to the Narberth and Saundersfoot districts.

Out of a total of 82 crimes in the entire area during the second month of the year, around 60 per cent took place in and around Tenby.

However, total crime for the three areas was down overall, as there were 119 offences recorded in January.

Although the Tenby area saw a month-on-month rise from 37 crimes to 48, the Narberth area had 30, in comparison to the previous month’s total of 45. The Tenby rural area, which includes Saundersfoot, had 22 February crimes, against 37 in January.

A 50 per cent rise in violence and sexual offences – from 10 to 16 - and six public order offences, compared to zero the previous month, contributed to the increased total in Tenby.

The resort area also saw an increase in criminal damage and arson, from eight to 10 and shoplifting, from zero to three.

The Narberth area – which extends as far as Crymych - saw a 50 per cent drop between January and February.

The first month of the year had 45 crimes, with only 30 in the second.

Anti-social behaviour fell from 10 to six, with violence and sexual offences dropping from 17 to 10 and vehicle crime went from seven to zero.

But on the rise was burglary, which went from one to four and criminal damage and arson, which rose from three to six.

The Tenby rural area experienced 22 February crimes, compared to 37 in January.

A drop in criminal damage and arson from five to zero; violence and sexual offences, from 12 to seven, contributed to the overall total.

For more information, including outcome for these crimes and contact information for your local policing team, see police.uk