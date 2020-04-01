A patient is being treated for COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at Withybush Hospital, staff members have said.

Several staff members approached the Western Telegraph about the patient.

In a statement the Hywel Dda University Health Board did not deny that a case of COVID-19 is at Withybush Hospital.

A spokesperson said: "COVID-19 is circulating in our communities and our hospitals are not exempt from this.

"An enormous amount of planning and preparations have taken place in our hospitals and they are set-up to care for both patients who have COVID-19 and those who don't. Patients will be signposted appropriately through our hospitals.

"We will not confirm individual patient circumstances as this would breach patient confidentiality and we are reminding all staff and our communities to respect this position."