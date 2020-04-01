PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s 11-run cemeteries have been closed to public access, along with the office and grounds of Parc Gwyn Crematorium in Narberth.
Both the cemeteries and crematorium will still open for funerals - albeit with the number of mourners restricted to 12 as announced on March 20.
The 11 cemeteries affected are:
• Rosemarket
• Llangwm
• Freystrop
• St Ishmaels
• City Road, Haverfordwest
• Nolton Haven
• Llanfair Nanty Gof (Trecwn)
• Llanwnda
• Llanion, Pembroke Dock
• Monkton
• St Michael’s, Pembroke.
The council apologies for the inconvenience caused but the decision has been taken in line with the requirements under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
