PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s 11-run cemeteries have been closed to public access, along with the office and grounds of Parc Gwyn Crematorium in Narberth.

Both the cemeteries and crematorium will still open for funerals - albeit with the number of mourners restricted to 12 as announced on March 20.

The 11 cemeteries affected are:

• Rosemarket

• Llangwm

• Freystrop

• St Ishmaels

• City Road, Haverfordwest

• Nolton Haven

• Llanfair Nanty Gof (Trecwn)

• Llanwnda

• Llanion, Pembroke Dock

• Monkton

• St Michael’s, Pembroke.

The council apologies for the inconvenience caused but the decision has been taken in line with the requirements under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.