POLICE are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in Haverfordwest late last month.

The alledged incident occurred between midday and 1pm on Friday, March 20, 2020, between Holloway and Church Street, Haverfordwest.

A police spokesperson said: "The suspect is described as a white male, aged between 30-50 years old, wearing blue jeans and a denim hoody.

"The suspect ran off towards Haverfordwest Castle.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PC Mathew Davies 413 at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting reference DPP/0033/20/03/2020/01/C”