DUE to the current situation with the coronavirus, all applications for mid-term transfers between schools will now be considered for a September 2020 start only.

If the schools re-open before the end of this current academic year, parents may request an earlier transfer date, which will be considered at that time.

The normal admission rounds for Reception places from September 2020 and Nursery 2021 will be processed as per the published timetable.

If you have applied for a Reception place from September 2020 you will be informed of the outcome on the common offer date of 16th April 2020.

If you have applied for a Nursery place for January, April or September 2021 you will be informed of the outcome by the end of July 2020.

Parents will be informed of the decision in writing either via e-mail where one was given on the application form (please check your junk mail folders) or otherwise by letter through the post.

Please email admissions@pembrokeshire.gov.uk if you have a query which is not covered by the information provided above.