POLICE are appealing for help after an incident in Monkton at midnight on Sunday, March 29.

Posting on Twitter, police said: “On Sunday 29/03/2020 at approx. 00:00 there was an incident in Montgomery Close, Monkton.

“If you have any information please contact PC 605 Byant on 101, quoting DPP/0002/30/03/2020/01/C.”