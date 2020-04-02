POPULAR singing sessions which have been enjoyed in five local locations are back in tune.

Older people in Tenby, Hubberston, Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan were sorry when the Goldies charity put their weekly sing-a-long get-together on hold because of the coronavirus situation.

But now, the much-loved melodies of the Sing & Smile can be found live on line every Thursday at 2.30pm.

The mini Sing & Smile sessions are being led by the Goldies charity's South Wales-based leaders, Rachel Parry and Cheryl Davies.

Rachel said: "We have been staggered by the response and we know that the family members of our Goldies are spreading the word to try and do our bit to reduce the loneliness in these very difficult times."

To join in the weekly session on YouTube or Facebook, visit

youtube.com/user/UKgoldies or facebook.com/goldiesuk/

Rachel and Cheryl will also try to take requests - send them a message on Facebook.

*Over 70s in Wales who live alone are also being offered a check-in-and-chat telephone service by Age Cymru.

To receive a regular call in English or Welsh from the charity, call Age Cymru Advice on 08000 223 444.