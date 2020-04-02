PEMBROKESHIRE people are once again being asked to show their appreciation of our nurses and doctors fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as part of a nationwide round of applause.

At 8pm tonight, April 2, you are all asked to clap from your doors, your windows, your gardens, and your streets to show our country’s solidarity for our NHS workers and others who have been battling the virus.

Last Thursday saw the first mass clap, part of the Clap For Carers campaign, staged because “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”.

Millions throughout the land took part in the first mass clap, including many Pembrokeshire people, united in support for our brave people on the frontline.

The applause rang out in many parts of the county at 8pm on March 26, with many recording their show of support, including Gatehouse View, Pembroke.

Will you join in the support for our NHS heroes?

Send your pictures and videos to wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk