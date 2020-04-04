DESPITE the lockdown the VC Gallery is doing all it can to support veterans in the community.

Gallery members have been active on social media apps such as whatsapp and Zoom to keep in touch with veterans and those who are in isolation during the coronavirus crisis.

Before the lockdown was put in place, the charity visited several of its veterans to teach them how to use the social media apps.

Since then, they have hosted a number of online art workshops which Barry John MBE says have been a “great success”.

Barry added: “We’ve been doing all we can to keep our community engaged during the lockdown. We had been commissioned by the Welsh Government to do some work on isolation in Pembrokeshire.

“The VC Gallery is all about communication and social engagement so it was very difficult when we made the decision to close because so many people rely on us.”

Although they have had to close, the group has been very pro-active, not only on social media, but also behind the scenes in making sure veterans have received their medication or food parcels as well.

The Gallery has also done one-on-one sessions with its members, creative writing workshops and has a few upcoming sessions with Welsh chef John Quill.

RAF Veteran Michelle said: “Having these events to look forward to brings me closer to people and less isolated. I can learn something and be connected with the community at the same time, it has helped so much with my mental health and wellbeing.”