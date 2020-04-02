HEALTH workers are to be given 100 free tickets for a charity concert later this year in thanks for their role during the coronavirus outbreak.

NHS and Hywel Dda health board and private sector care home staff will all be eligible for the tickets, normally priced at £30, for the event at Folly Farm.

The seats will be allocated randomly through Facebook by the Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club., in thanks for the role of

The club is staging the event - featuring classical crossover singers and Britain’s Got Talent stars, Richard and Adam; Whitland Male Voice Choir and four talented young musicians – on October 3.

The Rotarians took the decision to help the health workers during their first-ever virtual meeting on Wednesday night, conducted via the Zoom app.

Said Rotary spokesman Ken Morgan: “It was decided that the concert will have a focus on caring and the NHS.

“This is especially poignant considering the great concerns with the Covid-19 virus, which is affecting front line workers in hospitals and the care sector.”

The free tickets would be as a thank-you to the employees for looking after patients and vulnerable people during the crisis.

The other beneficiary of the concert will be the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The four young performers taking part in the event all took part in Pembrokeshire’s Young Musicians competition earlier this year.

They are the contest winners, Carys Underwood (marimba) and Ffion Mair Thomas (soprano), who both went on to represent South Wales in the regional final at Telford, and Annest Davies (harp) and Phoebe Salmon (vocal).

Tickets for the concert are £25 and £30 and are available online from the Narberth and Whitland Rotary website www.nwrotary.co.uk

If the concert is postponed due to a further lockdown, the tickets will be validated for the new date.