PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has waived charges in its car parks for NHS, health and social care workers from today (Thursday, April 2).

Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Licensing and Major Events Cllr Phil Baker said: “We are very aware that the car parks provide our NHS, health and social care workers with access to essential services such as food and medical supplies.

“The council will, from today, waive car park fees for this group of workers and this will remain in place during the current lockdown.

“These critical workers will be encouraged to display supporting evidence in their windscreen, such as photocopies of their work pass - with any sensitive information removed - or a letter of evidence from their employer as their parking permit.”

Cllr Baker said the decision would be reviewed in line with Welsh and UK Government guidelines.