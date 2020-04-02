COUNCIL Leader Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Thursday, April 2.

"We continue to work closely with our colleagues at the Hywel Dda University Health Board and Government departments to ensure we continue to administer and enact advice / guidance given in relation to Covid-19.

"Today we have waived car parking fees for health and social care workers.

"Councillor Phil Baker, the cabinet member for infrastructure, communities, licensing and major events, said: 'We are very aware that our car parks provide our NHS, health and social care workers with access to essential services such as food and medical supplies. The council will, from today, waive car park fees for this group of workers and this will remain in place during the current lockdown'.

"As council leader I can confirm that we have started to issue business grants. I want to personally thank the team responsible for turning this around so quickly.

"If you have submitted an application for the Welsh Business Grant, please bear with us while we process your form. Rest assured, we will have received it and you do not need to submit your form again.

"I want to highlight a good news story which I am very proud of. One of our leisure centre lifeguards, Zoe Coleman, has dived into a new role ‘on the bins’ and attracted widespread support and publicity.

"Zoe had been working at Pembroke leisure centre before it was closed as part of the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Aged just 20 and from Pembroke Dock, she was offered the chance to redeploy to work on the Authority’s waste and recycling lorries and jumped at the opportunity.

"Zoe is a great example of how we are all pulling together. I’m also aware that others - too many to mention - are also redeploying, volunteering and helping others across our county.

"Huge thanks to you all. This is “Team Pembrokeshire” at its very best. We are very fortunate to live and work in such a beautiful county and, at times like this, we learn to appreciate what we have.

"Please continue to review and take on board all the advice given and visit our website and social media accounts to keep up to date on developments.

"Press releases issued since my message yesterday (Wednesday) are:

Car Parking Charges Waived For NHS and Social Care Workers.

Positive Message to Students.

"Please everyone adhere to Government advice, stay home and be safe. Thank you."