BLOOD donors across Wales are being asked to literally ‘go the extra mile’ to help the NHS maintain healthy blood stocks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of one-day donation sessions at around 30 venues in the principality, the Welsh Blood Service will now collect blood on consecutive days from around five regional donation hubs a week.

Locally, these will be Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Carmarthen.

Dates for this month are: Haverfordwest, April 6, 8 and 9; Pembroke, April 6,7,8, 14,15 and 17 and Carmarthen, April 20,22,23 and 24.

Under the new model, existing donors will be notified by text message or telephone call of all donation sessions taking place within a 150 mile radius of their usual donation venue.

The Welsh Blood Service is calling on donors to book an appointment at their nearest hub.

The service’s director, Alan Prosser, said: “We are asking our amazing blood donors to go the extra mile – literally – to help our NHS at this difficult time.

“We want every donor to know that travel to a blood donation venue is considered ‘essential travel’ under government guidance.

“We thank donors in advance for their support at this challenging time.”

The reason for the service's reduction in its number of blood collection venues is to safeguard its collection programme against Covid-19-related venue cancellations and staffing pressures.

The regional donation hubs will be in different locations each week, with venues fully-adapted for social distancing and thoroughly sanitised before, during and after each session.