I AM writing this letter on behalf of all Americans living in this great country.

I know I speak for our entire community when I say that it has been an honour to witness the British people heroically pulling together against the COVID-19 pandemic.

History has shown us again and again that when the going gets tough, the British people get going. And America is right here with you. We will win this fight together.

Last Thursday, like many of you, my family and I gathered at our front door to join in the nation’s applause for all the healthcare professionals and NHS heroes responding to this crisis.

They are an inspiration and we are grateful to them and the countless others serving on the front lines and behind the scenes to turn the tide against COVID-19.

The US and UK are leading international efforts to track the disease, slow the contagion, and save lives until a vaccine is found. Our governments are partnering with each other and businesses to share the latest science, approve new medical treatments, and produce faster and more reliable tests to help map, trap and stop the virus.

Hundreds of American and British businesses, including American companies operating here, are bringing their resources to the fight. US companies are working shoulder-to-shoulder with British counterparts on everything from providing logistics, IT support and protective equipment, to joining the ventilator challenge. And on every street, across both our countries, everyday citizens are calmly doing their part to flatten the curve, look after the vulnerable, and save lives.

These are tough times, but we will face them together, as we always have. And we will emerge together even stronger, as we always have.

Stay safe everyone,

AMBASSADOR JOHNSON,

US Embassy, London