FISHGUARD'S Hot Chilli restaurant is offering a free curry to over 70s struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

The restaurant's owner, Mohammed Bakar, has offered senior citizens a free curry this week, ending April 5.

He said he was doing it as a way of recognising the help he had received from British people during his 12 years in the country.

"I will be very happy if I can give some help to the senior citizens in Fishguard and Goodwick," he said in a video posted on social media.

Mr Bakar said that over 70s would only have to pay a small delivery charge.

The daughter of one of Mr Bakar's grateful recipients, Kym Mabe-Griffiths, thanked Mr Bakar for delivering a free chicken korma and naan to her 72-year-old mum in Scleddau.

"Thank you Mohammed for having this offer," she posted on social media. "You are a truly wonderful man."

Hot Chilli restaurant is open for take away meals and delivery from 5pm to 9pm every day.

"We would like to assure customers that their health and safety is our highest priority and we are taking every possible measure to ensure rigorous cleaning of the premises on a regular basis," said Mr Bakar.

He said that social distancing measures would be maintained for doorstep deliveries.

The restaurant is also offering a 25 percent discount for NHS workers.