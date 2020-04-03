345 NEW cases of coronavirus have been identified in Wales as of today, April 3, with 24 further deaths.

The total number of officially confirmed cases in Wales is now 2,466, with 141 deaths to date.

The true number of cases is likely to be higher.

The Hywel Dda health board area saw ten new cases, with 144 cases in total to date.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:“We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Public Health Wales has conducted more than 10,000 tests for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of this outbreak, including testing more than 1,500 healthcare workers.

“On Thursday April 2, updated guidance on personal protective equipment (PPE) for health and social care workers which applies across the UK, was published.

“The revised guidance provides clarity on the type of PPE to be used in specific care settings such as in hospitals, primary care and the community. It also clarifies how PPE should be used by various health and social care professional groups in order to provide the necessary protection to frontline staff.

“We are supporting Welsh Government and our NHS partners in the interpretation of the revised guidance.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We know that staying at home can be hard, and we want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.”

“Members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“The public play a very important role in slowing the spread of infection. By strictly following the latest measures, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable and help to reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.”

Numbers of confirmed cases by local health board

Health Board New cases, Cumulative cases

Aneurin Bevan 102, 869

Betsi Cadwaladr 16, 133

Cardiff and Vale 86, 613

Cwm Taf 87, 329

Hywel Dda 10, 144

Powys 7, 41

Swansea Bay 26, 273

Resident outside Wales 4, 21

To be confirmed 7, 43

Wales Total 341, 2445

Total 345, 2466

*Due to ongoing data reconciliation and refinement, slight variation may occur day-to-day in the cases reported by health board area.