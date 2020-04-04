A NORTH Pembrokeshire firm has risen to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic by coming up with a design for a protective visor for NHS staff in the frontline.

And now Composites Cymru – a carbon and composite manufacturing specialist based at Crymych - is looking for volunteers around the Cardigan area to help manufacture the simple yet effective design in their own homes.

Dafydd Wyn Lewis, the owner of Composites Cymru, said: “As a manufacturer, we received an email from the government to see if we could produce anything to help.

“We thought we would give it a go and it’s been some crazy times for me as I’ve designed a new face mask.

“Firstly, I started rallying around my customer base looking for anyone with 3D printers but they’re limited in quantity so we thought more about the issue and what could be done.

“We develop prototypes using 3D printers from another company and they’re already doing it. Injection moulding was then considered - basically the way Lego is made – by filling the mould and popping it out.

“It’s a fast, effective way but so expensive to develop a new working mould so we’ve come to this, a more back to basic approach.

“We have come up with a new design that was tried today and loved and complimented by all that have tried it. It involves pallet wrapping and clear plastic sheets, takes five minutes per visor and all you need is a knife and a soldering iron or a hot nail.

“Both Frenni transport and Crymych builders have kindly donated a roll of the wrapping but the plastic I only have enough for around 200. Speaking with a doctor from Abergavenny, who also has another lad doing 3D printed ones, he has been donated 5,000 acetate sheets by Swansea Council and they’re willing to supply more if needed

“That is all that’s required which brings me to the help I will need.

“The idea has sky-rocketed in a matter of hours and I need people to assemble these at home. There are many people sat at home at the minute and if they have a soldering iron they could easily get involved as we will send them a PDF of the design and how to put it together.

“I have also been in touch with Pembrokeshire County Council to see if they can supply any more acetate sheets that are used on overhead projectors or if anyone else has a supply they could give us.

“It is a simple design. 3D printing is great but takes so long and the NHS has not got that time and hopefully we can go some way to filling the gap.”