THE sun is shining, the days are getting longer and the grass is growing fast but people across Pembrokeshire are being asked to remember the nation's favourite wild mammal if they intend to bring out their strimmer or lawnmower while on lockdown.

Hedgehogs are now coming out of hibernation from the long winter and are frequent victims of strimmer injuries.

It is estimated that there are fewer than a million hedgehogs left in the UK, down from an estimated 36 million in the 1950s, with numbers continuing to decline.

Hedgley Hogspital Hedgehog Rescue is a small hedgehog rescue in Abercych that takes in and rehabilitates sick, injured or orphaned hedgehogs each year, with the aim of releasing every one back into the wild.

Volunteer Caroline Adams said: “The hospital is sadly used to seeing and treating injured hedgehogs as a result of strimmer injuries at this time of year.

“Other hedgehog rescues in Wales are starting to see these horrendous injuries, often severe enough that the hedgehog may not be able to be saved.

“The coronavirus crisis has made the work of caring for hedgehogs even more difficult, with social distancing measures meaning volunteers having to stay away, funding and talks cancelled and vets only seeing emergencies, making it even more of a priority to limit avoidable injuries in these very difficult times.

“Like a lot of other animal rescues at the moment these are very desperate times, with the lockdown impacting heavily on income, movement and resources generally.

“I normally volunteer with the rescue in Abercych but due to the Government’s social distancing measures I can no longer go there.

“So please before starting to use your strimmer think hedgehog. They are to be found in long grass and in hedges, use a stick to feel the area you are intending to strim. They will not move away when they feel danger but rather curl up into a ball so making them harder to see”

If you find a hedgehog and are concerned for its welfare, the hospital is still open, Call 01239 682324 or 07792 676112 and leave a message.