I READ your well-written article about holiday homes being visited now and over Easter and feel very strongly about this matter, bearing in mind the current movement restrictions.

It is a very challenging and difficult time for all of us in our own special ways and we all need to pull together.

One way I thought of ensuring people do not use their holiday homes, if doing the right thing is not enough, is by notifying them that a Freedom Of Information request will be made (may need local government/police support) to gain information on electricity usage during the lockdown.

Maybe this would be enough to dissuade people not to come, as the evidence of usage is then there in black and white?

Just a thought as a further deterrent.

