WORK has started on transforming Pembrokeshire's Bluestone National Park Resort into a coronavirus recovery centre for patients in the county.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, part of Bluestone's facilities and open spaces will be used to help treat those in need and those recovering from the virus.

Bluestone chief executive, William McNamara has previously said: “It is right that Bluestone is utilised in this time of great national need. We all want – and need – to do whatever we can to make a difference and contribute to tackling the unfolding coronavirus

The development, announced on March 27, will see Bluestone providing a significant addition to the resources and facilities of Hywel Dda University Health Board, which is responsible for the health and wellbeing of the residents of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Members of the Bluestone team will continue to provide security and management of some of the facilities on the site, while the health board will manage the addition of medical resources, and Pembrokeshire County Council will lead work on the site.

Details of additional personnel required to support the effort, under the full guidance of the health board, are currently being worked up, and the facility will available to those in need as soon as possible.

Cllr David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, previously said: “We are very grateful to William and the Bluestone team for coming forward and making the Bluestone site available. The facilities are going to provide significant additional resources to the local area as we battle the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“I know that this is an uncertain and worrying time for residents across Pembrokeshire and Hywel Dda. The community is doing a truly heartening job of pulling together – and we will get through this together.”

