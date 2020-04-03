First Minister Mark Drakeford has issued a call to action for Welsh businesses to create a Welsh supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to support NHS and social care staff.

Many Welsh companies and universities are directly engaged in addressing specific challenges relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FM is calling for those willing and able to come forward to create a new made-in-Wales supply chain for PPE.

More than 5m items of PPE, including eyewear, gloves, aprons and facemasks have been delivered to frontline health and care staff from pandemic stocks in recent weeks – over and above the normal supplies available to the NHS.

Deliveries have been made to GP surgeries, pharmacies and to local authorities to be sent to every care home in Wales.

Yesterday, new guidance was issued in the UK, which simplifies when health and social care staff should use PPE. The new guidance will increase demand for PPE across the UK.

FM Mark Drakeford said: “This is a time like no other – as a nation we must stand up and respond to the huge challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to thank the many businesses and manufacturers in Wales who have already made offers of help to produce PPE and other equipment. We are responding as quickly as we can to the offers we already have, but we want and need more.

“I am calling on companies to help our NHS and produce much-needed PPE products which will be vital for our frontline staff.

“Welsh business has an important role to play in delivering the products needed.”

The FMs call came as local MP Stephen Crabb asking for the health minister to do more to find PPE for NHS staff.

He said: “Over the last two weeks I have had numerous frontline NHS and social care staff contact me to say they are very worried about the lack of proper PPE to protect them from the increasing risks of Covid-19.

“This morning I raised this issue again with the Local Health Board to try to get clarity on why stocks of PPE are not getting to where they are needed.

“Welsh Government is in charge of ensuring that there is enough PPE supply to meet demand across Wales so I have also written to the Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething AM to ask him to look into this urgently.

“I know there is a UK-wide effort to get more PPE distributed across the whole country in the coming days but right now I am told there should be sufficient stock available.”

Businesses and individuals who want to help can visit businesswales.gov.wales/coronavirus-advice for further information and advice. This includes a dedicated page for PPE.