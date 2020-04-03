NEW guidelines have been issued over the use of personal protection equipment (PPE) for NHS and social care staff.

The Welsh Government has already distributed more than five million items of PPE from its pandemic stocks.

This has gone to hospitals, GP surgeries, pharmacies and all local authorities for social care settings.

The revised guidance, published last Thursday, which sets down stricter rules for the use of PPE will pose ‘additional challenges’, said Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething.

But he assured: “The Welsh Government is working with the rest of the UK to secure supplies of PPE, including a made-in-Wales supply.

“Together, we will continue to protect frontline staff.”

The changes state that all health and social care staff working in a hospital, primary care or community care setting, who are within two metres of a suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patient, should wear an apron, gloves, fluid-repellant surgical mask and eye protection.

Previously, PPE was only required for the care of those people with symptoms.

Mr Gething added that it was important that PPE is used in accordance with the new guidance.

“For every piece of PPE kit used unnecessarily, a piece of kit will be unavailable to frontline staff caring for a patient or vulnerable person,” he said.

He pointed out that the guidance – beyond what is required by the World Health Organisation – only recommended PPE for health and social care workers.

He added: “Other sectors, such as refuse collectors, retail workers and teachers, are classed as low or no-risk.

“This means that following the hygiene and social distancing measures offers adequate protection for those groups.”