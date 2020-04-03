PEMBROKESHIRE people once again showed their appreciation of our nurses and doctors fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as part of a nationwide round of applause.

At 8pm on Thursday night, April 2, our county’s people were once again asked to clap from doors, windows, gardens, and streets to show our solidarity for our NHS workers and others who have been battling the virus.

Applause for our heroic frontline workers was heard throughout the county, with ships’ horns sounded in the haven.

Last Thursday saw the first mass clap, part of the Clap For Carers campaign, staged because “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”.

Millions throughout the land took part in the first mass clap, including many Pembrokeshire people, united in support for our brave people on the frontline.

The applause rang out in many parts of the county at 8pm on March 26, with many recording their show of support, including Gatehouse View, Pembroke.

Did you join in the support for our NHS heroes?

