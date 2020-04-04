A section of coast path near to Solva has suffered a suspected land slip.

The path is between The Cradle and Gewni just west of Solva, which has been closed to the public since March 26 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Solva Community Council posted photos of deep cracks in the path to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority yesterday, Friday.

The authority said it had yet to verify it, but the landslip appears to be on footpath PP102/20 between Solva and Porth y Rhaw.

A spokesman for the authority said that the gate, which takes you out onto the headland from the Solva side of the path, would be locked and signs erected on the Llanunwas and Ninewells link paths.

The park will then look to carry out realignment works.

Large sections of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path was closed on March 26 in the interest of public health.

For a map and a list of closed paths see the Pembrokeshire Coast Path Authority website.