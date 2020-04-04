The roads into Tenby were quiet yesterday afternoon (Friday) despite fears of an influx of Easter holiday visitors into the resort.

Tenby town council was so concerned that people would still holiday at the resort that it wrote to Pembrokeshire County Council's leader and chief executive; the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Constable.

The letter said it was “quite extraordinary” that people were ignoring the guidance issued during the coronavirus outbreak. It urged visitors to stay away and holiday property owners not to let their premises.

Yesterday afternoon Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit carried out checks in the Carew and Tenby areas.

“The large majority of those stopped were adhering to the current non-essential travel guidelines - thank you,” said a spokesman for the unit.

“Words of advice given to the small proportion who were found not to be.”

Further information issued by the unit said the approach roads to Tenby were “nice and quiet” yesterday afternoon. With the vast majority of people stopped abiding by government advice.