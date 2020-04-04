“We will try to engage and educate, however if you ignore the rules you face being fined,” that was the message from Pembroke Dock Neighbourhood policing team last week.

Officers fined an individual who had ignored the government rules in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The resident was issued with the fine last Sunday, March 29 as part of a Code A immediate response.

“The message is clear; Stay home, save lives,” said a team spokesman.