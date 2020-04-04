MOURNERS will be able to visit the grave of loved ones, Pembrokeshire County Council announced today (Saturday).

Following the issuing of revised guidance by Welsh Government yesterday evening (Friday, 3rd April), all 11 of Pembrokeshire County Council-owned cemeteries will be re-opened to members of the public from 8 am tomorrow, Sunday, 5th April.

The grounds of Parc Gwyn Crematorium in Narberth will now also be accessible at their normal hours (10 am to 5 pm) although the Chapel of Remembrance will remain closed until further notice.

Welsh Government is in the process of making amendments to the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions Wales) Regulations 2020 which clarify the arrangements for funerals and crematoriums.

This includes the revision that cemeteries can remain open but social distancing must be taken into account.

The list of people who may attend a funeral – namely members of the deceased's household, close family, and a friend (only if no household or family members were attending) plus carers of persons attending - is also being changed.

The revised legislation states: 'This will now include the person arranging the funeral and anyone invited by that person (or any carer of any of those persons) who may attend a funeral (and will be considered to have a reasonable excuse for leaving their homes).'

The numbers of mourners attending funerals at Parc Gwyn Crematorium or burials in any Pembrokeshire County Council-owned cemeteries remains unchanged at 12.

For the latest advice and press releases relating to coronavirus, please view: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus

