DESPITE lockdown rules and calls to avoid unnecessary journeys, Pembrokeshire police stopped two people ‘out for a spin’ from Neath today, April 4.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, conducting routine checks, said: “The vast majority of people stopped today were travelling in accordance with Government advice.

“However, the two occupants of this car admitted that they were ‘out for a spin’ from Neath!!!

“This is clearly not acceptable, and they were dealt with accordingly.”