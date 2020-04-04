387 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Wales as of today, April 4, with 13 further deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,853 in Wales, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

The total number of deaths in Wales is now 154.

The Hywel Dda health board area saw 26 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 170.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Public Health Wales has conducted more than 13,000 tests for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on more than 11,000 individuals since the start of this outbreak.

“Following publication of a new Chinese study which shows smokers with COVID-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe disease, we encourage all smokers that want to stop to use NHS Wales’ free Help Me Quit stop smoking advice and phone support service. Search ‘Help Me Quit’ or call 0800 085 2219 to get started.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We know that staying at home can be hard, and we want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“The public play a very important role in slowing the spread of infection. By strictly following the latest measures, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable and help to reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.”

Numbers of confirmed cases by local health board

Health Board New cases, Cumulative cases

Aneurin Bevan 87, 956

Betsi Cadwaladr 45, 178

Cardiff and Vale 116, 729

Cwm Taf Morgannwg 58, 387

Hywel Dda 26, 170

Powys 5, 46

Swansea Bay 39, 312

Resident outside Wales 5, 26

To be confirmed 6, 49

Wales Total 382, 2827

Total 387, 2853

*Due to ongoing data reconciliation and refinement, slight variation may occur day-to-day in the cases reported by health board area.