SEVEN arrests have been made in Pembrokeshire for drink or drug-driving, despite lockdown rules and calls to avoid unnecessary journeys during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest was a driver who tested positive for cocaine.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said today, April 4: “Male arrested overnight, for providing a positive roadside drugswab for cocaine.

“Bloods taken at custody, male RUI’d [released under investigation].

“This is the seventh drink / drug drive arrest we’ve made during the lockdown period. Whichever way you look at it, it should be zero.”