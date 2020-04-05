MID AND West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is warning residents not to light garden fires during the coronavirus lockdown.

There have been several reports of garden fires on social media, with smoke bothering residents out in their gardens in the fine weather.

"During these unprecedented times, we urge you not to be tempted to burn your garden or household waste," said a spokesman for the service.

"We understand that during this time of social distancing and self-isolating presents an opportunity to do some gardening and clear out your sheds.

"However, burning your garden or household waste can be dangerous and unpredictable and can easily spread out of control.

"This could cause unnecessary demand on our crews having to attend these fires, it could also create a greater number of calls to our control room.

"The effects of the smoke could also affect your breathing, irritate your skin and eyes and worsen respiratory conditions like asthma."

The spokesman urged residents to contact their local county council to enquire about any changes to refuse collections in their area.