HYWEL DDA HEALTH Board will have an additional 669 beds to help deal with the coronavirus crisis, health minister, Vaughan Gething, announced today (Sunday).

He said that the health board is working with a range of partners to develop sites across the region.

Bluestone in Pembrokeshire will accommodate128 beds, Parc y 368 beds and. The Selwyn Samuel Centre in Llanelli will provide capacity for a further 143 beds and Werndale hospital in Carmarthen will have space for 30 beds.

“This week has seen a significant increase in the pace and urgency of the response from our vital health and care services across Wales to the imminent challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the minister in a statement today.

“Sadly, we continue to see the expected increase in deaths and people that are critically ill. My deepest condolences and thoughts continue to be with all those affected at this extremely difficult time.”

The minister said that the Welsh Government’s existing pandemic plans to create additional bed, local services and workforce availability were being built on. As were the social distancing and shielding interventions crucial to reducing and flattening the peak of infection.

“This is essential to creating the time for our NHS to reach the levels of readiness required in order to care for COVID-19 patients over the coming days and weeks,” he said.

“If the public do not continue to support social distancing and shielding then our NHS could be overwhelmed, and more lives needlessly lost. Every step that each of us takes will make a difference to saving lives.”

The minister said that the 7,000 additional beds that are rapidly being created in field hospitals through partnerships across our NHS, public and private sectors would be a massive increase on our existing capacity in a very short period of time.

“It is now critical that we operationalise them with the pace and urgency needed to meet the expected high levels of demand,” he said.

“This increased capacity reflects an important milestone in our NHS preparedness but there is more to do.

“Other site options remain under consideration as we rapidly implement and operationalise those that are confirmed. Further capacity is being reviewed by Health Boards and they continue to explore options in all areas of Wales with a number of plans currently under consideration. Once plans are finalised, I will provide a further update.”

The minister said there was impressive work going on in social care and at community level to provide care for those that need support locally.

“I would like to acknowledge the role of businesses, independent hospitals, private and voluntary sector partners in Wales for their contribution to this amazing collective effort in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have expert logistical and planning support from the military that is already helping to bring even greater rigour, pace and focus to deal with this public health emergency. The military will be supporting Welsh Government, health boards, Velindre NHS Trust and the Welsh Ambulance Services Trust in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

Mr Gething said he was “overwhelmed” by the response of the health and care professionals to the calls made for their support.

1300 recently retired professionals have responded, thousands of trainees ready to support the NHS and GPs as well as 1,200 registered GP locums.

He urged other health and care professionals that can make a contribution to consider re-registering or make contact with their professional bodies.

He said the emerging pattern of spread of coronavirus was broadly from east to west, meaning that some parts of Wales would see earlier peaks than elsewhere in the country.

“It is nevertheless important that we remain vigilant where ever we are to protect the entire population but particularly to shield those at greatest risk,” he said.

“In these most sombre of times it would be easy to forget what has been achieved within just a matter of weeks and the huge progress that has been made in preparing our NHS and social care services for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will be relentless in our preparations for the days and weeks ahead but it is important to recognise what has already been done as a result of a committed national effort.

“Our health and care staff, volunteers and businesses in Wales, and indeed across the UK, are coming together in exceptional ways to meet this extraordinary crisis to care for people, prepare services and to protect communities. Every single contribution will help save lives and I am truly thankful to everyone involved.

“Thank you to everyone in Wales playing your part in this fight.

“Please help to protect yourselves and the community around you. Stay at home. Protect our NHS. Save lives.”