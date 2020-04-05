PEMBROKESHIRE Road Policing Unit today stopped a vehicle that had travelled from Birmingham to Milford Haven to collect a wanted man.

The vehicle was stopped during routine Covid-19 stops at St Clears.

Officers said that the driver was travelling from the Midlands to west Wales to pick up her partner.

They added that her partner happened to be wanted by West Midlands Police.

The man has been located and enquires are ongoing they said.