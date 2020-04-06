MISSING the Pembrokeshire coast during lockdown? At least you can visit on your TV screens; this Friday, April 10, Derek Brockway visits Little Haven, Solva, Broadhaven Nolton Haven and Newgale in Weatherman Walking: The Welsh Coast.

The first programme in the new series is scheduled to be broadcast on BBC One Wales, at 7.30pm on Friday, April 10.

In episode one Derek will start his 15-mile journey at the picturesque village of Little Haven, continuing along clifftops and golden beaches to the pretty harbour village of Solva.

He stops off in Broadhaven, where an alleged UFO sighting took place at the local primary school in 1977 and speaks to David Davies, who was one of a group of schoolchildren who claimed to have seen the 'silver, cigar-shaped object' all those years ago.

Derek joins the RNLI lifeguards in Nolton Haven for a first aid training session, before heading on to Newgale.

Here, he finds out what makes the area so special for surfing, before hitting the waves himself for a surf lesson.

In Solva he meets local resident, Cuban artist Raul Speek, who is busy working on a mural he has been commissioned to paint – a spin on the Green Man theme, celebrating The Lady of the Forest.

The series can also be viewed on BBC iPlayer.