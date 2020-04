A vehicle stop in Pembroke Dock yesterday (Sunday) resulted in one arrest and three fixed penalty notices.

The car was stopped by Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit. It was en-route from Haverfordwest to Narberth, where the three occupants said they were going to pick up a friend.

Officers said that the driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.

The driver and both passengers were also issued with Covid-19 fixed penalty notices.

The driver was released under investigation.