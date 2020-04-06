WITHYBUSH Hospital’s Ward 10 has re-opened to patients following extensive refurbishment.

The new look ward will provide an improved and enhanced environment in which to care for designated oncology and haematology patients, and those with complex palliative care needs.

The ward development scheme, mainly funded by Welsh Government, is benefiting from more than £500,000 of charitable donations from the health board’s Pembrokeshire Cancer Services Fund, Elly’s Ward 10 Flag Appeal, together with significant donations also received from the late Luke Harding and his family.

Vaughan Gething, Minister for Health and Social Services said: “It’s great to see this investment in Withybush Hospital come to life for the benefit of patients in the Pembrokeshire community. I applaud everyone involved for their hard work and commitment to seeing this important development through to becoming a reality, especially during these unprecedented times.”

Hywel Dda University Health Board has worked closely with staff, patients, partners and fundraisers over recent years to bring this project to fruition for the benefit of Pembrokeshire patients. The modernised ward has been designed involving staff, patients, healthcare professionals, hospital managers, fundraisers, key stakeholders, including Hywel Dda Community Health Council and local suppliers where possible.

Lyn Neville, Elly’s father, commented: “All of us involved in Elly’s Ward 10 Flag Appeal are incredibly proud of this achievement. We could never have dreamt to raise over £210,000 for this project but we did. Staff deserve the best possible environment to work in, and patients to recover in.

“Having spent time on Ward 10 as a patient myself, this project has enabled me, and others, to give something back for the great care we have received. It really does have the wow factor!

“On behalf of Team Elly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the whole of the Pembrokeshire community who have shown their encouragement, generosity, support and inspiration throughout this five-year journey.”

Nicola Zroud, Senior Sister said: “We’re excited to see the ward re-open as it will give us a much better environment in which to give our patients the best standard of care they deserve at a critical time in their life.

“It will be a real boost for staff and the new facilities will have a massive impact on both patients and staff.”

The refurbished ward 10 will provide five en-suite single beds to enable greater privacy during care and for access by patients with neutropenic sepsis and those requiring isolation facilities.

Smaller bays (2 x 4 bedded bays and 1 x 3 bedded bay) have been developed as well as improved overnight facilities for relatives, a dedicated day/dining room for patients and facilities to support those with bariatric needs.

In addition, a multi-disciplinary team meeting room and video conferencing facility have been included as part of the improvements and a roof top garden is in the initial stages of planning as a future enhanced facility for the ward.