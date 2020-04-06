A SHOUT-OUT to Pembrokeshire’s catering community to rally round to help to feed frontline health staff is going out this week.

The call is being made by the Beynon family of Trefloyne, Penally, who are spearheading a vast culinary operation that has already seen more than 500 meals delivered to NHS and care workers.

Tenby and Saundersfoot surgeries, the South Pembs and Tenby hospitals, Tenby ambulance station and the town’s Glen Pharmacy have all so far received meals, and it is hoped to arrange deliveries to Withybush Hospital as well.

Joan Beynon, who owns and runs Trefloyne hotel and restaurant with her husband Kim, son Tom and daughter-in-law Sian, were inspired to do something to help NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis after seeing the video of critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough who was distraught to find empty supermarket shelves.

Joan explained: “My mum was a nurse, my aunt was a nurse and my sister was a nurse, so I know the dedication and selfless effort they make for their patients. Seeing that video really made the whole family want to help.

“We all know the huge pressure the NHS is under at the moment and if we can do just a little to help we will – staff are working through their breaks, so we have made meals they can quickly warm in the microwave.

“What do you do in these awful times? You do what you do best, and we cook the best and want to share that with the NHS community.”

Chefs Pip Christopher and Dave Whittle have been alternating days in the Trefloyne kitchen, with Tom Beynon co-ordinating and Dewi Davies from Jago delivering.

Added Joan: “We have managed to do this by self-funding and donations of food from other restaurants, cafes and businesses.

“This is very much about the community making a difference – we didn’t want to get involved with fundraising as money will be extremely hard to find for everybody.

“So all we ask of the catering community – look in your freezers, what can you spare? Fresh fruit and veg getting near end makes wonderful soups and stock.

“Let’s all make a difference – let’s make sure our NHS is fit and well for what is to come.”