A CHARITY set up to continue the work and remember the life of a very special girl has made a £10,000 donation to Ty Hafan.

The children's hospice is currently struggling; the coronavirus pandemic has lead to the cancellation of fundraising events with reports of a projected £2m deficit this year.

Belle's Story supporters, including Belle's parents Stella and John, had raised more than £8,000 for Ty Hafan by running the Cardiff Half Marathon last October.

The charity was in the process of transferring the final £5450 of funds to Ty Hafan. However, after hearing of the hospice's plight, runners and the trustees decided to round the sum up to a fantastic £10,000 to help with the losses caused by Covid19 quarantine.

"As a charity we are thrilled to be able to help such an amazing place," said Stella. "A huge thank you to everyone who has helped us to help Ty Hafan at this really difficult time. I'm again so overwhelmed, as without all your support both financially and emotionally this wouldn't have been possible.

Tŷ Hafan's director of fundraising and retail, Julian Hall, added:

"We can't thank Belle's family enough for the contributions they have made to Tŷ Hafan.

It's been so touching to see so many people getting behind the fundraising efforts in memory of Belle and for Belle's Story.

"The presentation of £10,000 couldn't have come at a better time for Tŷ Hafan. As many other charities are, we're experiencing a sudden drop in fundraising activity amid the coronavirus outbreak which is impacting our income significantly.

"But just like our hospice was there for Belle and her family at a time when they needed it most, they are now here for us and are helping us continue to support more life-limited children and families in need across Wales."