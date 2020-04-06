A Rainbow Fairy has been at work in Narberth to decorate house and business windows in support of the NHS.

Artist Diana Brook has been flying from property to property with her coloured acrylic pens to create the colourful design which symbolises solidarity with health workers.

Diana – who also teaches art at Redhill School – drew her first rainbow on her Heddfan studio window in St James Street last Thursday when she and neighbours were out clapping for the NHS.

But in just days, dozens of requests for rainbows poured in from all over the town and she decided to carry on in aid of Leukaemia UK – a cause close to her heart as her brother has the disease.

“The people of Narberth have been so supportive,” said Diana. “I’ve had some lovely chats through windows, and I even had a ‘thank you’ gin and tonic left on a windowsill.

“I think the rainbows are making people smile, and that’s the whole point. Everyone should have a rainbow.”

Diana is also selling rainbow-painted mugs in aid of the charity via dianabrook.com, where there is a free download of an A4 rainbow picture.