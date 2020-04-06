49 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Pembrokeshire to date, with nine new cases today, April 6.

Ceredigion saw four new cases, for a total of 22, and Carmarthenshire 11 new cases, for a total of 142.

Previously, figures were only released for the Hywel Dda health board area, covering the three counties.

The information on local authority areas comes after Public Health Wales’ Coronavirus Surveillance Cell today (April 6) launched an interactive data dashboard to enable the health system, the public and media in Wales to find out more about the virus in Wales.

The dashboard may be viewed here: phw.nhs.wales/news/new-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-data-dashboard-launched/

The dashboard will be updated daily at 2pm.

At launch, the dashboard includes information about the number of confirmed cases in Wales by local authority area, the number of individuals tested, and the age and sex distribution of confirmed cases.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We have been working to develop this new dashboard in difficult and changeable circumstances. Nevertheless, we hope that this dashboard will reduce pressure on our team, who have until now been producing and updating this information manually.

“This easy-to-use resource of Coronavirus data in Wales will be a one-stop-shop for the health system in Wales, as well as helping the media and public to understand how the virus is affecting our population.”

The dashboard will continue to be expanded to include new information. The 2pm release will coincide with the publication of the Public Health Wales daily Coronavirus statement.