Seven grams of a Class B drug cost a Saundersfoot man £237.

Steven Lee Barham, of Pennant Avenue, appeared before Llanelli magistrates on Saturday, March 28.

The court heard that Barham, 37, had seven grams of amphetamine in his possession in Milford Haven on September 15.

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs