PEMBROKE Bridge Club may be closed due to this isolation period but the club is still going strong.

Club owner, Irene Delahunty has set up the club online.

All members have access to two available sites, namely, Bridge Club Live and Bridgebase Online.

The club have continued to play, and now begins its Pembroke Bridge Club only tournaments.

"The plan was always to continue to stick together as a ‘bridge family'," said Irene. "There are so many of us now, we are keeping each other entertained, not only online but also on the club’s WhatsApp group."

Several members play regularly independently, but really enjoy the club sessions too.

Each session will have a minimum of six tables playing at the same time with results being presented at the end, along with master points. Play starts at 6pm on Tuesday evenings, Thursday afternoons from 1pm and Friday mornings at 11am.

The club are also very fortunate with having a fully qualified director available at every session.

The bridge lessons are also on-going with club teacher Peter Milewski, who has started classes on-line, in the teacher’s corner, on Wednesday mornings on Bridge club live at 11am.

Members are absolutely delighted at being able to continue to learn this fabulous game.

Should you be interested in joining the Pembroke Bridge Club group, please contact irene.dela@btinternet.com for further information, or telephone 078 798 56512.