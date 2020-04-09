PEMBROKESHIRE County Council staff will be working over the Easter weekend to keep millions of pounds of business grant money flowing.

Officers will continue to process the thousands of applications for Covid-19 business grants over the Bank Holiday weekend.

As of Thursday morning (April 9) almost 1,000 applications have been processed and nearly £13m of grants have been paid out to local businesses.

And staff wanted to make sure there was no delay in further payments by working through the Bank Holidays.

Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, said: "I'm extremely grateful to the team for their continued efforts.

“Everyone is working flat out to make sure the support gets to where it needs to be, in businesses’ bank accounts.

"We all know just how critical this support is to Pembrokeshire's businesses right now as they fight to sustain jobs and livelihoods.

“I'm clear that it's our job to do everything we can to support them, including working through this long weekend.”

For business advice please refer to the council’s business pages which can be accessed via the following link: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support

This will enable access to the application form for the above grants, provide answers to frequently asked questions and links to further sources of advice through HMRC, Welsh Government, Department of Work and Pensions, Public Health Wales and other organisations.

For further enquiries not answered through the business pages, email: covid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and an officer will respond. Please view the business pages first.