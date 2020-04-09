PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is in the process of issuing the next batch of Tesco vouchers to families whose children are eligible for free school meals.

The latest vouchers represents 13 days of school meal provision from April 15 to May 1.

One thousand letters with vouchers attached are being posted today (Thursday, April 9) while a further 2,000 letters with vouchers are being emailed from early Tuesday morning (April 13).

As well as giving instructions on how to redeem the vouchers, the letter also explains that from Monday, May 4, free school meal entitlement will be paid by bank transfer for the two weeks up to Friday, May 15.