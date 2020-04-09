THE community of Neyland came together on Wednesday (April 8) to donate hundreds of items to NHS staff based at Withybush Hospital.

The collection was organised by Gareth Lawlor who, along with Andrew Cole, visited between thirty and forty houses to collect food parcels.

All households had left their addresses with Jonny Sutton before collating several items of food and drink to be donated to the nurses and doctors.

Items included tea, coffee, sugar, chocolate bars, cereal bars and many others.

Nearly £500 was also collected which will go to the staff to buy their essentials. Substantial amounts were given by PUMA Energy and Mr Stephen Jones.

The items have been divided up for each ward dealing with coronavirus and there are other boxes for the surgery and pharmacy in Neyland.

They will be donated after Easter and if anyone still wants to donate, they can do so by getting in touch with Jonny.

Jonny Sutton said: “It went really well. We are delighted with the generosity of the people of Neyland and Llanstadwell, they never fail to support others in times of need.

“Also, a massive thank you to Stephen Jones and PUMA Energy (Via Chris Busby) for their significant cash donations. Stay Safe Everyone.”

It is hoped that another collection can be done in the next few weeks.