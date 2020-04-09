FOLLOWING a further review, Pembrokeshire County Council is to waive charges in its car parks for NHS staff and volunteers, health and social care workers and key workers from today (Thursday, April 9).

The Authority had already been offering free parking to NHS and social care workers from April 2.

The Authority’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Licencing and Major Events, Cllr Phil Baker, said: “We are very aware that the car parks provide our NHS, social care workers and other key workers with access to essential services such as food and medical supplies.”

Councillor Baker said the Council would, from today, waive car park fees for:

• NHS staff

• NHS volunteers

• health and social care workers

• key workers (as listed on the Welsh Government web site: https://gov.wales/coronavirus-key-critical-workers)

The key workers waiver will remain in force during the period of lockdown only and they will be required to display some form of ID highlighting their special status.

Councillor Baker added: “On April 6, Welsh Government launched a parking-pass scheme for NHS staff and volunteers, health and social care workers. They should be encouraged, if eligible, to display this permit. Permit information is being distributed via employer networks.” `

Councillor Baker said the decision would be reviewed later in line with Welsh and UK Government guidelines.