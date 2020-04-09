PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has urged members of the public to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus in his latest update.

Cllr Simpson said: “I appreciate that the lockdown is difficult and I want to thank you for sticking to the rules. We are all making sacrifices each day. However, it is vital that we continue to do so in order to beat this pandemic. Now is not the time to ignore the advice.

“Easter weekend is a special time so please spend time with your family at home, enjoy the garden but please stay at home.

“Most people are sticking to the rules but, frustratingly, some people are ignoring the advice. Sadly many have died after catching coronavirus. If we all do not act now more lives will be lost.

“Your actions and decisions over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and coming weeks will shape our county – so Stay at Home!

“I can confirm that we will be working with the Police to monitor “hot spots” over the Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with government advice and legislation. Enforcement officers will also be working over the weekend.

“During these unprecedented times we are asking people not to visit Pembrokeshire now. Please visit us later when the crisis is over.

“I now want to highlight some key items.

“Safeguarding children and adults at risk is a critical area for social services which remains fully operational.

“Our Children and Adults duty teams remain in operation to receive calls about children and adults at risk of harm, abuse or neglect. We all have an important role to play in helping to protect children, young people and adults from harm.

“If you think a child or young person is being abused, or at risk of being abused, please report it by ringing the Child Care Assessment Team on: 01437 776444.

“If you think an adult is being abused, or at risk of being abused, please report it by ringing the Adult Safeguarding Team on: 01437 776056.

“If you have concerns outside of office hours, you should contact the Emergency Duty Team on: 0300 333 2222.

“I want to confirm that there are no changes to the waste and recycling kerbside collections over the Bank Holiday weekend. These services continue to run as normal.

“Please help our collection crews by minimising the amount of household waste you create over the Easter weekend. With pressure on services and with waste and recycling centre’s temporarily closed, try and avoid any big clear-outs at home or undertaking any DIY or garden projects which are likely to generate large amounts of waste.

“And please do not burn household waste at home. This creates air pollution that could harm people nearby who may already have breathing difficulties due to Covid-19. There is also the danger that fires could get out of control. Fire services around the country are reporting an increase in call-outs due to garden fires.

“I want to end my newsletter by wishing everyone a Happy Easter weekend. I appreciate we are all facing difficult times. However, we all need to pause and reflect and ensure we act collectively to beat this pandemic

“Remember: together we are stronger and together we will get through this.”