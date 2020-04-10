'We're closed' is the stark message being sent across the country today (Friday) by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The powerful statement is being issued ahead of what is feared to be a busy weekend in Pembrokeshire if people ignore government advice and head to the coast for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Tegryn Jones, chief cxecutive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said: “The only way we can protect our rural communities, protect the NHS and save lives is to avoid travelling and to stay at home.

“As a county we depend on our visitor economy, welcoming over four million visitors every year, but during these unprecedented times we are telling people to stay at home to stay safe and visit later.

“Visitor destinations across the country, including Pembrokeshire, are braced to face increases in visitor numbers over the weekend. There is real concern that our health services will face increased pressure and social distancing measures will not be heeded.

“Most of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path and all of Pembrokeshire’s flagship attractions, including the authority’s visitor sites of Carew Castle, Castell Henllys and Oriel y Parc, are closed in response to government advice.

“As an authority we will do all we can over the coming weeks to provide virtual access via our website, social media channels, podcasts and video to allow people to connect with nature and experience our National Park online.

"Visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales for more information.”