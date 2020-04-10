A DRIVER heading into Pembrokeshire to enjoy a bit of crab fishing was amongst those reeled in by police and sent home in the latest round of 'stay home, save lives' stop checks.

Over 1,300 vehicles were stopped on the A477, the main roads into the south of the county, by officers and partner agencies yesterday (Thursday), with patrols stepped up today as the bank holiday weekend begins.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, posting on Twitter in the early hours of this morning, said that nine fixed penalty notices for non-essential travel had been issued to the occupants of three vehicles from Aberdare, Bristol and Weston-Super-Mare, following stop checks at Llanteg.

The officers added: "Going crab fishing on Tenby beach isn't essential travel. All vehicles turned round and occupants sent home."

High-visibility patrols continue throughout the county, as well as on the border with Carmarthenshire.

Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team posted a picture of a counter yesterday evening showing a figure of 1,321 and commented: "Working alongside Pembs RPU & partner agencies, we have stopped over a thousand cars on the A477 today to check they are travelling in accordance with current restrictions."